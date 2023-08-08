Fall Recreation Guide released online this week

The Fall 2023 Recreation Guide will be available online and in print at select locations beginning Thursday, Aug. 10. New and favourite programs return for residents to explore and enjoy, with registration opening at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

“We’re looking forward to offering more accessible child and youth programming in this edition of the Recreation Guide, with new options for ages 3 to 17,” said Manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture, Kelsey Johnson. “Classes for adults have expanded too, including new dance-based options like, Ballet Fit, Learn to Matador, ConfiDANCE and Urban Groove and Soul. These are just some of the new programs we’re bringing forward this Fall season and we encourage everyone to check out the Recreation Guide to see everything we have to offer.”

The guide will be available online at penticton.ca/recguide or can be picked up at the following locations:

• Penticton Community Centre • Okanagan College • Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre • OneSky Community Resources • Penticton Public Library • Penticton Art Gallery • BGC Okanagan