False Report Leads to Shelter in Place at a Kelowna Middle School

Staff at Springvalley Middle School acted quickly to call a shelter-in-place procedure after RCMP notified staff of a report of gunshots in the nearby neighbourhood at 3:00 P.M. yesterday.

As parents had already arrived for the 3:15 dismissal, parents were called indoors or told to stay in vehicles, and a few students who had already boarded a bus returned indoors.

The shelter-in-place procedure was lifted 17 minutes after it was called, when RCMP confirmed that the report was false.

School administrators and staff are trained to follow strict procedures and always act out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of school communities.