Family Day Weekend Free Events in Summerland

The District of Summerland is encouraging residents to come out and celebrate Family Day weekend with free activities happening all weekend. Family Day weekend activities will take place February 17 to 20, 2023. The District of Summerland gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia by providing a grant to support of our free community Family Day activities.

“Family Day celebrations are free events. We hope all residents will be able to participate and appreciate the importance of family and spending time with those who love you most,” says Mayor Doug Holmes.

Activities that will be happening throughout the weekend include:

Free family Photo Scavenger Hunt from February 17 to 20. The Photo Scavenger Hunt list will be released on Friday, February 16 at Noon online at www.summerland.ca/FamilyDay. Each Photo will enter the families’ team into the draw for great local prizes. Photos must be submitted by email to recreation@summerland.ca.

Free Public Swims on Saturday, February 18 from 2:00-3:45pm and 5:15-6:30pm at the Summerland Aquatic Centre at 13205 Kelly Ave.

Free Family Skates with free skate rentals and face painting on Sunday, February 19 from 1:00-2:30pm and 6:00-7:00pm at the Summerland Arena at 8820 Jubilee Rd E.

Free Family Entertainment in partnership with the Celebrate Summerland with TOTA and Summerland Chamber of Commerce, featuring Silly of the Valley on Sunday, February 19 from 2:00-3:30pm and 5:00-6:00pm to complement the Free Family Skate events.

In additional to the activities above, on Saturday, February 18 the Summerland community and visitors are invited to enjoy a full day of celebrations to highlight the local culture and local businesses with the Celebrate Summerland event at the Summerland Arena. This event which features an artisan market, live music, food trucks and more is in partnership with TOTA and Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

“In Summerland, we are fortunate to live in an incredible place that is diverse and composed of different cultures. Celebrate Summerland is part of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association’s 7 Celebrations series of events, inspired by the Indigenous philosophy that the actions we take today will have a lasting impact for 7 generations to come,” says Sally Pierce, Executive Director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the Celebrate Summerland events on Saturday, visit www.thompsonokanagan.com/7-celebrations

For more information on the District of Summerland Family Day activities, visit www.summerland.ca/FamilyDay