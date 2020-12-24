Family of murdered man appeal for information, offer reward

Over 11-years ago, Joseph Pek was killed at a Kelowna home

His family is now offering a reward, and appealing to anyone with information about his death to come forward and speak to investigators.

On October 20, 2009, just before 1:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a 911 call to a residence in the 400-block of Burch Avenue. Upon arrival, investigators found 38-year-old Joseph Pek dead near the side of the house.

Joseph Pek’s death was determined to be a homicide, and the investigation remains open.

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to follow up on all tips and leads in this investigation, says Inspector Kent Lowe of the Kelowna RCMP, We believe there are people who know what happened to Mr. Pek who haven’t spoken to us. His family deserves answers, and we are asking you to come forward now.

In order to protect the integrity of this investigation, the cause of death, and more specific details are not being released at this time.

Joseph's family is asking anyone who has information to come forward, his sister Pauline has prepared a video statement.