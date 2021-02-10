Family say 85 year-old mother wasn't offered vaccine

A report of a Vernon family saying their elderly mother has not been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 85 year-old with dementia is living at Chartwell-Carrington Place Retirement Residents.

Karen Bloemink is the Executive Director, Residential Services at Interior Health.

I can confirm that every person present at that facility has been offered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are interested in following up, individually, with families that may have concerns about the experience they have had."

Bloemink says the immunization rollout in the region is massive and they are partnering with many to make it successful.