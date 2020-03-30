Farmers' Markets Changing Format Amidst Global Pandemic

This is the time of year farmer’s markets kick off for the season, but with requirements to social distance the Kelowna market is going to look a little different.

"You drive in, you park, you go get your food, you get in your car and you go home. It's not the standard market where you can mill about and do a lap or two or three," Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters’ Society President David Price said. "So there won't be any food served at the market, it'll be mainly just to provide those essential food services which we are known for."

Price says the open date has been pushed to the beginning of May due to the global pandemic, and they are trying to find ways for customers to make pre-orders and payments to reduce contact.