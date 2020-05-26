Farmers Must Follow Strict Protocols To Bring In Quebec Workers

Fruit pickers from Canada’s hardest hit province of COVID-19 will soon be travelling to the Okanagan for work.

Health Minister Dix told AM 1150’s Early Edition there are protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

“They have to develop rules that implements the orders and the notices and guidance of the provincial health officer. They have to have signage, and I'll tell you what some of them are. Reducing the number of social interactions among workers and employers and nearby communities, physical distancing, proper hygeine practices, cleaning and disinfecting high touch areas.”

Dix added that workers are to be kept in the same small work crew to help contain the virus if someone were to test positive.