Farmers urged to protect equipment as thefts on the rise

Farmers in the South Okanagan are disheartened by a rash of thefts that have been occurring within the Osoyoos area over the past month.

After a series of thefts of farm equipment, the South Okanagan RCMP are warning residents and the farming community to keep a close eye on their property and ensure equipment, outbuildings and properties are secured.

In particular over the past month a group of Osoyoos farmers have fallen victim to theft of 2 tractors, 2 rugged terrain vehicles (RTV) and 1 all terrain vehicle (ATV) says Cst. Kelly Brett. Not only are these thefts discouraging for the small farming community, they have a large impact on operations and sustainability for the businesses and their families .

The stolen farm equipment includes:

blue New Holland tractor - older style

red 2011 Kubota 500 RTV

red 1999 Honda Foreman

green 2009 John Deer 3720 tractor

orange 2022 Kubota RTV

It is believed the vehicles are being loaded on to trailers or other vehicles and driven off the properties. RCMP are asking residents to ensure their farming equipment and any other valuable machinery and or vehicles are properly secured even if locked in an outbuilding or storage shed. Installing high quality and visible camera system will also deter thefts from occurring.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.