Fatal Collision Near Enderby

Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that has claimed the life of one person on Mabel Lake Road east of Enderby on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, shortly after noon, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call from a member of the public about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the Ashton Creek area. The caller was travelling on Mabel Lake Road when they came across the vehicle which appeared to have driven off the road and into the ditch. Frontline officers, Enderby Fire Department, and BC Emergency Health Services responded to assist, however, efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and the man was declared deceased at the scene.

Criminality is not suspected and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and man’s death.

No further information will be released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.