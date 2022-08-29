Fatal Collision of two semi trucks east of Golden shuts down Trans Canada Highway

The drivers of two semi trucks are dead and Highway 1 will be closed in both directions overnight after a major crash east of Golden, B.C.

The collision happened before 6:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Golden-Field RCMP, who say in a news release that it was called to the scene at that time, along with BC Highway Patrol officers and paramedics from BC Emergency Health Services.

The crash occurred at the Yoho National Park west gate, approximately 35 kilometres east of Golden.

When police arrived, they determined the occupants of both trucks were deceased.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, it appears as though one of the trucks drove into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision," Mounties say in their release.

The BC Coroners Service has been called and is investigating, police say.

The highway was closed in both directions throughout the day from 11th Street North in Golden to Beaverfoot Road, according to DriveBC.

Police say the highway will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists travelling between Golden and the Alberta border are advised to use Highways 95 and 93 as detours.

Anyone with information on Sunday's collision, including dash cam video, is asked to call Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

Drivers are asked to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway may re-open.

With files from CTV Vancouver