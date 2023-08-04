Fatal Collision on Springfield

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Springfield Road at Quigley Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Emergency Health Services and the Kelowna Fire Department also responded as the vehicle involved in the collision caught on fire.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and the file has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service who are conducing an investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP have no further comment on this collision.