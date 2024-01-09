Fatal Collision on Westside: Vernon RCMP

A single vehicle collision near the head of Okanagan Lake claimed the life of a Vernon man this weekend. On Saturday, January 6th, 2024, around 11 a.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on Head of the Lake Road. The investigation has determined that a small SUV was travelling south on Head of the Lake road when it left the roadway and crashed through a fence. Sadly, the driver and lone occupant, a 53-year old Vernon man, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Speed, along with poor weather and road conditions at the time are believed to have been factors in the collision. The roadway was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow police and other first responders to safely complete their work.