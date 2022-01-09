Fatal crash between Sicamous and Salmon Arm

One man is dead after a multi vehicle crash Saturday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Sicamous RCMP responded to a crash involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van and motor vehicles.

Early investigation determined that a chain reaction collision started when an eastbound flat deck tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed and completely blocked all three lanes of the highway - one eastbound and two westbound.

Six people were transported to hospital.

One man died when he was pinned between the unit he was driving and the trailer of a unit that came to rest in front of his.

No name has been released.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dash camera footage should contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.