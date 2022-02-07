Fatal Crash in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred late Friday evening.

On February 5, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., a West Kelowna RCMP frontline officer was on patrol came upon a motor vehicle collision involving a sedan and pedestrian that had just occurred northbound Hwy 97 near Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

The officer and witnesses provided immediate medical attention and lifesaving measures to the pedestrian at scene, who was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services. Sadly, the pedestrian was later declared deceased at hospital. Our condolences to those impacted by this tragic loss of life.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The roadway was temporarily closed while officers collected evidence and spoke with witnesses. Driving behaviour, impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into the death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.