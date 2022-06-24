Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Kelowna airport, RCMP say

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down a highway in Kelowna Thursday afternoon (June 23).

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police said the motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. They did not specify how many people were in each vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 were closed as a result of the incident, leading to significant delays as traffic was redirected onto Airport Way, Mounties said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, police said.

With files from CTV Vancouver