Fatal crash near Golden
A Saskatrchewan man is dead after a fatal accident near Golden.
It happened at around 8 am this morning on the Trans-Canada Highway and involved four vehicles.
Witnesses say a pick-up truck crossed the centre-line and collided with a motor home.
That resulted in the collision between another pick-up truck pulling a travel trailer and a semi.
The 48 year-old driver of the pick-up, which veered into the other lane, died at the scene.
Several others in the crash, including two children were injured.
The highway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.
