Fatal crash on Gordon Drive

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to please avoid an area of Gordon Drive and use an alternative route following a fatal collision last night.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Gordon Drive north of Cook Street in Kelowna.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and the three occupants were deceased.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the Next-Of-Kin notifications, and the BC Coroner’s Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.