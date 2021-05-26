Fatal crash on Gordon Drive Claims Lives of Three Grade 12 Students

Updated 12:50pm

The tragic loss of three grade 12 students is being felt at Kelowna Senior Secondary today.

An early morning crash on Gordon Drive near Cook Road claimed the lives of the students who were set to graduate soon.

School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kardaal says all their schools have counselling services. "When we have an incident as tragic as this we also have a specially trained Critical Incidents Repsonse Team and we plan on how to support the school community, both staff and students."

The team was activated early this morning and have been at the school all day to offer support.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of these students who lost their lives and as we deal with grief please talk to an adult, talk to any of our team at the schools and we will make sure we connect you with the supports that you need."

5am

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to please avoid an area of Gordon Drive and use an alternative route following a fatal collision last night.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Gordon Drive north of Cook Street in Kelowna.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and the three occupants were deceased.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the Next-Of-Kin notifications, and the BC Coroner’s Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.