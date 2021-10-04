Fatal crash on Highway 1

At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a report of a fatal collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is investigating with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this collision.

Highway 1 is expected to remain closed in both directions for several hours as police gather evidence.

Traffic Control personnel are on scene and re-routing traffic where possible.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to please contact BC Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

Visit Drive BC online for more information.