Fatal crash on Highway 33

On 2023-03-21 at approximately 18:15 Emergency services were notified of a 2 vehicle collision in the 6600 block of Hwy 33 in Kelowna BC.

Police believe that a newer model blue Ford Escape SUV with 2 occupants was westbound on Hwy 33 towards Kelowna when for unknown reasons it crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane. This resulted in a head on collision with a white 2018 Dodge Ram pickup with 2 occupants heading eastbound away from Kelowna.

All 4 occupants were transported to Kelowna hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, once at the hospital the passenger from the Ford escape succumb to their injures and passed away. Next of kin notifications have been completed.

Police are actively investigating this matter.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam video of the collision, or dash cam video of the road conditions heading into town along Hwy 33 at that time, please contact Cst James Ward of the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol at james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.