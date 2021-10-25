Fatal Fall From Balcony Being Investigated

On October 25, 2021 just before 10:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1100-block of Sunset Drive after a report of a woman falling from a balcony at that location.

Frontline officers attended and located an adult woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The BC Coroners Service is now conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how and by what means the deceased came to her death.”

No further information is being released at this time.