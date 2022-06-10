Fatal Off Road Collision

On June 9, 2022 Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency crews were dispatched to a private mountain path in he area of Edes Road where a vehicle had gone down a steep 50 meter embankment. The driver of the vehicle, sole occupant, was trapped inside.

Attending RCMP officers were able to determine that the driver had succumbed to his injuries as a result of the unfortunate crash.

The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service because there it was determined the incident was not criminal in nature.