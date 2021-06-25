Fatal on Westside Road

A fatal accident last night on Westside Road.

At around 7:30, two SUV's collided, sending one of the drivers into Okanagan Lake.

That motorist hasn't been located and the RCMP presume the person behind the wheel is dead.

“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision and to locate the SUV,” says Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment. For the safety of our divers and search team, we remind the public to remain away from the area of our search.”

The RCMP Undewater Recovery team has been brought in with the help of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.