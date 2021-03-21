iHeartRadio

Fatal Shooting in WK Characteristics of Targeted Attack

police

 West Kelowna RCMP investigating the fatal shooting of a man early this morning on Highway 97. 

The highway between Butt and Grizzly Roads has since reopened following investigation on scene. 

Police say the incident has the characteristics of a targetted shooting. 

The investigative team is appealing to anyone who was in the area between 3:30AM and 4:30AM on March 21, particularly drivers with dash camera footage who were travelling the highway. 

Contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 if you have any information. 

