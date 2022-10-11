Fatal stabbing downtown leads to murder investigation from Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit

On October 9, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report that a group of people were involved in an altercation outside a business located at 1300 block of Water St in Kelowna, BC.

While en-route to the scene RCMP were advised that one of the individuals had been stabbed during the altercation. Upon arrival, Kelowna General Duty officers observed the victim lying on the grass with another male attempting life-saving measures.

BC Ambulance arrived, but life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, the 32-year-old male ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.

Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken the conduct of this investigation which is still in its infancy. At this time, RCMP will not be releasing any further information.

Kelowna RCMP are asking that if you are a witness to this event and have yet to speak with police or have dash camera recordings to please call (250) 762-3300 reference file number 2022-63746