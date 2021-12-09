FDA Wants 55 Years to Process FOIA Request for Pfizer Vaccine Data

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency has requested Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data from the US Food and Drug Administration, but the FDA says they need 55 years to go through all the related documents.

Attorneys for the FDA says more than 329,000 pages are potentially related to the request and is asking for a schedule of reviewing 500 pages monthly.

That means the data won't be available until 2076.

The transparency group is requesting the data no later than March 3rd, 2022, and says if the FDA is confident in its decision to approve Pfizer's vaccine handing over the data shouldn't be a problem.

