Fedele, Woodroffe lead men's soccer to victory over Spartans

The UBC Okanagan Heat's men's soccer team got back into the win column on Friday night thanks to 1-0 victory over the Trinity Western Spartans at Nonis Sports Field.



In his first-career start, highly-touted rookie forward Dario Fedele of Port Coquitlam, B.C., made a statement on home turf as he buried in his first career goal with the Heat. After some great ball movement on a counter-attack in the 25th minute, Fedele buried a rebound off a shot from Zach MacInnes of Kelowna, B.C., finding the game winning goal and all three points for the Heat.



Heat goalkeeper Ronan Woodroffe of Toronto, was impressive yet again in goal as he finished with six saves, earning his first clean sheet of the season, and third of his career.



TOP PERFORMERS

Dario Fedele - UBCO Heat

Fedele made his presence felt in his first-ever Canada West start as the rookie forward cooly buried his opportunity when it came to him. He finished the match with one goal on one shot in 45 minutes of action.



Vito De Cotiis - TWU Spartans

The first-year defender and product of Burnaby, B.C., unleashed a total of five shots for the Spartans, showcasing dominance and effort from the defensive line.



WHERE THEY SIT

Coming off the Friday night victory, the Heat's record moves to a 2-5-0 as they vault up to fifth in the Canada West Pacific division standings as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. As for the Spartans, they drop just their second match of the season, falling to 3-2-5 as they sit third in the division.



UP NEXT

The Heat will be back on home turf at Nonis Sports Field on Sunday, October, 1st, where they will compete against the UFV Cascades (2-7-0). Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. and tickets to the game are free.