Federal budget has continued deficit spending

The federal deficit is projected to be $40.1 billion in 2023-24, nearly $10 billion more than forecast in last fall's economic snapshot. A slowing economy and new Liberal spending are behind this increase.

From affordability measures for low-income Canadians and funding the next phase of a national dental care program, to boutique tax tinkering, and a suite of green technology incentives, Tuesday's federal budget outlines the Liberals' plan to "do big things" while staring down a potential recession.

Speaking with reporters inside the budget lockup, Freeland acknowledged certain initiatives are "expensive" but said she is ready to "take on" anyone who questions the necessity of the spending outlined Tuesday.

Framing budget 2023 as plan to strengthen the middle class, support an affordable economy, and generate a healthy future, the Liberals are presenting this budget as one about choosing how to move the dial to promote growth with what spending they can manage, without exacerbating inflation.

Among the notable measures contained in budget 2023:

$2.5 billion for a GST tax credit billed as a 'grocery rebate'

$46.2 billion for federal-provincial-territorial health deals

$13 billion for expanding the federal dental plan

2 per cent cap on incoming excise duty increase on alcohol

Advancing passenger protections but upping a traveller charge

$4.5 billion for 30 per cent tax credit on clean tech manufacturing

$15.4 billion in savings from public service spending cutbacks

The budget, titled “A made-in-Canada plan,” shows that the federal deficit is projected to be $43 billion this fiscal year, and Freeland is no longer forecasting that federal coffers could be back in the black by 2027-28. Instead, the deficit is set to gradually decline over the next five years but still sitting at $14 billion in 2027-28.

With the state of the economy still shaky and eliminating the deficit off the table for now, the Liberals continue to hold on to Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio as its key fiscal guardrail, despite it rising in the short-term.

