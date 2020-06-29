Federal Conservatives suggest Back to Work Bonus

Some people receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit may not want to return to work because it will cost them. If they earn more than $1,000 a month, they lose the $2,000 a month benefit. The Federal Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance says his party has a better idea.



“If you earned say $1,001, you would lose 50 cents of your CERB," says Pierre Poilievre. "That way the CERB would phase out for people as they went from earning a $1,000 to $5,000 per month. In other words, for each extra dollar a person earned they would be better off. Really it’s like a back to work bonus.”



Poilievre says it's rewarding people instead of punishing them for taking extra work and the difference would be settled up at tax time.



“If you qualified for the CERB and you’re getting the payment and you go back and get a job, you don’t even have to report it to the government. Of course your T4’s are reported to the government automatically through your employer and at the end of the year the government would simply settle up with you.”

The Conservatives haven't heard back from the Liberals yet on their proposal, according to Poilievre.



“We have the technology to calculate it all at the end of the tax year automatically, so we think it’s practical. It’s doable, it’s pro-work, it rewards people who are trying to get back on their feet and it doesn’t take anything away from people, so I think it’s a great idea.”

Poilievre told says he's hoping business and workers will convince the federal government it's a good idea as well.