Federal Government unveils $101.4B in new spending in Budget 2021

The federal government unveiled its long-awaited spring budget on Monday, with a focus on navigating taxpayers out of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and embarking on the long road to economic recovery, with specific attention paid to the most vulnerable.

$30 billion over the next five years, and $8.3 billion ongoing for early learning and child care and Indigenous early learning and child care. The plan would aim to see an average drop in fees next year by 50 per cent for preschooler daycare spaces and an average of $10-a-day care by 2026.

$3 billion over five years, starting in 2022-23, to Health Canada to support provinces and territories in improving standards for long-term care. The government says this funding will keep seniors safe and improve their quality of life.

$2.2 billion in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life-sciences sector to rebuild Canada's national capacity in bio-manufacturing and vaccine development and production.

Introducing legislation to establish a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour, rising with inflation, with provisions to ensure that where provincial or territorial minimum wages are higher, that wage will prevail.

A new Canada Recovery Hiring Program to provide eligible employers with a subsidy of up to 50 per cent on the incremental remuneration paid to eligible employees between June 6 and November 20. The program will provide $595 million to make it easier for businesses to hire back laid-off workers or to bring in new ones.

$17.6 billion towards a green recovery to create jobs, build a clean economy, and fight and protect against climate change.

$1 billion over six years, starting in 2021-22, to the Universal Broadband Fund to support a more rapid rollout of broadband projects in collaboration with provinces and territories and other partners.

$18 billion over the next five years to try to narrow the socio-economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, including $6 billion for infrastructure in Indigenous communities, and $2.2 billion to help end the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

$2.5 billion and reallocate $1.3 billion in existing funding in order to help build, repair or support 35,000 housing units.

Introduce Canada's first national tax on vacant property owned by non-residents.

Introducing a new tax on the sales, for personal use, of luxury cars and personal aircraft with a retail sales price over $100,000, and boats, for personal use, over $250,000.

Includes $100 billion in new spending over the next three years.

Records a $155 billion deficit for 2021-22.

- with files from CTV -

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021 -