Federal support for the Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross is playing a critical role in Canada's response to COVID-19.

The organization is helping Canadians at quarantine sites, in long-term care facilities, and through its mobile field hospital. And now it needs our support to continue providing the expertise, services, and relief efforts that we rely on during emergencies.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced up to $100 million in funding to help the Red Cross meet increased demand due to COVID-19, and to support future floods and wildfire relief efforts.

This funding includes up to $41 million to address immediate COVID-19 needs, with over $15 million committed to enhance the Red Cross' response capacity and $25 million to support public health efforts. With this funding, the Red Cross will:

recruit and train volunteers and staff

adapt its operations to the COVID-19 context

support quarantine and isolation sites

acquire personal protective equipment for its personnel and volunteers

provide training to the health care sector and other essential workers on using personal protective equipment, and maintaining infection prevention and control measures within facilities

expand their roster of public health and infection prevention and control specialists

procure and deploy, as necessary, emergency health supplies and equipment, including a mobile field hospital, to prepare for future waves and outbreaks of COVID-19

In addition, up to $59 million of this funding will be available to support additional relief and recovery efforts this year related to COVID-19, as well as for future floods and wildfires.

This will help ensure that the Red Cross can continue to support Canadians as the situation evolves and new needs emerge, including by providing assistance to those who are evacuated from their homes because of floods or wildfires.

Organizations like the Canadian Red Cross are working hard to adapt to the emerging needs of people, families, and communities, and to modify their existing services so they can continue to deliver the services Canadians rely on.

The Government of Canada will continue to be there to support them as they help Canadians get through this difficult time.