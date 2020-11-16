FedEx Preparing for a Ship-a-Thon

FedEx advice is to start your Christmas shopping now.

Communications Advisor James Anderson says they've been operating at peak levels since the pandemic began.

"Our busiest time of year has always been November, December as Canadians buy online in anticipation of the holiday season. Well, we have been at these peak levels since the onset of the pandemic, as far back as March. Now when you've got these peak levels and you add the online shopping season on top of that, we are now into what we call a ship-a-thon."

Anderson says to keep up with the demand on online shopping this year, the company had to significantly increase their staff.

"On June 1st of this year we had just slightly more than 7,500 employees. As of today we are now well over 10,000 employees and counting."

Anderson says you can check their website's Holiday Hub to find when you need to ship in order for it to arrive in time for Christmas, and when online shopping contact the e-tailer for a better idea of when your item will arrive.