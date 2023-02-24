feds $2.5 million to revitalize public spaces, enhance tourism experiences in Okanagan and Shushwap

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 16 projects across the Thompson Okanagan.

This funding will help expand local events into multi-day festivals showcasing local Indigenous culture, music and art – attracting thousands of domestic and international tourists.

Upgrading infrastructure and building new public assets means British Columbians and visitors have better access to recreational programs and facilities. These projects grow economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve community wellness. Thompson Okanagan communities benefiting from today's announcement include: Eagle Bay, Merritt, Keremeos, Blind Bay, Magna Bay, Kelowna, Vernon, Peachland and Armstrong.

The funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook to help support economic development for British Columbians in the Southern Interior. With new officers living and providing service locally, PacifiCan is now more accessible to all communities in the region.

The projects announced include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Merritt

$122,907

Funding will go towards replacing the condenser tower – a key piece of equipment required for ice creation – at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt.

Eagle Bay Community Association

$117,014

Funding will be used to renovate the community hall in Eagle Bay, including upgrading the kitchen and electrical system, and constructing a new accessible bathroom.

Tourism Relief Fund

Adams Lake Indian Band

$130,000

Funding will be used to design an amphitheater to expand Indigenous tourism offerings on the Adams Lake Indian Band reserve and promote Secwépemc (Shu-Kwep-mek) culture.

Bloom Flower Festivals

$99,999

Funding will go towards building and installing a tiny home to increase accommodation options and support attendance at the local flower festival in Armstrong.

Born To Shake

$99,999

Funding will be used to build a cocktail-making experience and venue to diversify tourism offerings in Kelowna's brewery district.

British Columbia Snowmobile Federation

$600,000

Funding will go towards creating a recreational snowmobile trail program, which will support snowmobile clubs in the province and enhance tourism offerings.

MotherLove Ferments Inc.

$99,999

Funding will be used to build a kombucha tasting room and experience in Kelowna.

Niche Wine Company Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will support expanding the Indigenous-owned winery in West Kelowna, including constructing a new building for wine tastings.

Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

$436,725

Funding will be used to support events in the region, including the Salmon Arm Pride Festival and Indigenous Music Festival, and to develop a plan to enhance music-related tourism experiences.

Shuswap Water Tours Inc.

$367,500

Funding will be used to build a new floating dock and purchase additional watercraft for boat tours in Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake.

Silver Star Ski Resort Ltd.

$50,000

Funding will be used to purchase bike carriers for the resort's gondola cabins to boost mountain biking activities and drive tourism during shoulder season.

The Scotch Creek Hub Inc.

$61,500

Funding will go towards expanding tourism experiences at the Hub's Family Fun Centre in North Shuswap to include laser tag, a batting cage and e-scooter rentals.

TripHero Travel Network Inc.

$99,999

Funding will support developing an online space to promote small, local, and Indigenous tourism operators to Okanagan visitors.

Velo Volt Bike Rentals Ltd.

$30,000

Funding will be used to acquire electric bikes for a mobile bicycle business in Kelowna. Clients will be able to rent e-bikes for adventure biking to wineries, restaurants and farmers' markets, contributing to the local economy.

Vines & Views Tours & Rentals Inc.

$99,999

Funding will go towards expanding the recipient's wine tours in Kelowna by acquiring more vehicles and hiring staff.

ZipZone Adventures Ltd.

$33,000

Funding will support installing additional on-site staff accommodation facilities in Peachland.

