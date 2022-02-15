Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers

The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.

Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from.

Currently, all travellers – regardless of vaccine status – must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or land entry into Canada.

Travellers may still be selected for random testing upon arrival.

with files from CTV News