Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers

The Halifax International Airport Authority says that by the end of 2021, with the Omicron variant causing a huge increase in COVID-19 infections, the airport once again returned to 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.

Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from.

Currently, all travellers – regardless of vaccine status – must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or land entry into Canada.

Travellers may still be selected for random testing upon arrival.

 

with files from CTV News

