Feds to announce approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids on Friday

The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

It is also set to announce the easing of some COVID-19 measures at the Canadian border.

The federal government has scheduled a media briefing with officials at 10 a.m. Friday to share news regarding authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

Officials will also give an update on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

On Friday afternoon, federal ministers are set to discuss easing measures taken to prevent importing new cases across the border.

They are expected to do away with the rule that requires travellers taking short trips to the U.S. to present a negative molecular COVID-19 test in order to get back into the country.

- with files from CTV -