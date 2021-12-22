Feds to expand worker lockdown benefit eligibility as provinces apply new COVID-19 restrictions

The federal government intends to temporarily expand the eligibility of the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to apply to those impacted by capacity restrictions.

Last week Parliament passed the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, a program that grants $300 a week to anyone who can't work because of a COVID-19 lockdown.

The law also includes targeted aid for businesses that are ordered close as part of a local lockdown.

The government defined a lockdown to be when a health authority orders non-essential businesses closed and non-essential workers to stay home.

Currently, no part of the country is officially in lockdown, leaving those benefits out to reach for people even as businesses shut their doors and workers are sent home.

