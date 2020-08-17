Feedback needed

Public service annoucement from the City of Kelowna:

Final week to share feedback on proposed regional transportation projects

Central Okanagan residents are invited to share feedback on the Central Okanagan’s first Regional Transportation Plan. This plan identifies transportation projects and priorities that will help build and maintain a healthy, thriving and connected future for the Central Okanagan.

Those interested in sharing feedback can complete the virtual open house by Aug. 23 for a chance to win $700 to a local bike shop of their choice.

A few recommendations in the Regional Transportation Plan include adding 81 kilometres of regional bicycling and trail facilities; connecting bike and walking routes to urban centres and regional destinations such as hospitals, the airport, colleges and universities; and creating dedicated space for transit at key locations

The Regional Transportation Plan follows more than two years of technical studies, consultation, and regional partnership and collaboration. This is the final opportunity to help refine the recommendations and projects proposed in the Plan.

Public input is important to ensure the final Plan reflects the diverse transportation interests of the Central Okanagan region. To learn more and participate, please visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.