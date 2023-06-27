Feedback opportunities set for proposed 1704 Government Street development

Residents of Penticton have the opportunity to share their feedback on a proposed OCP amendment for 1704 Government Street. Located across the street from the Penticton Regional Hospital, the draft plan proposes high density residential development, with the potential for 1,200-1,500 apartments, along with retail and office space. Preliminary plans show eleven buildings between 6 and 12 storeys in height.

The proposal would require an amendment to the City’s Official Community Plan to change the future land use designation on the property from "Industrial" to "Mixed Use". A site-specific policy would be required to allow 12 storeys in that designation.

“Due to the size of the property and the substantial nature of this residential, office and retail mixed use development proposal, residents are encouraged to review the plans to help us determine if the change in land use from its current industrial land use is in the community’s best interest,” says Blake Laven, Director of Development Services for the City of Penticton. “Industrial land is extremely valuable for job creation and for our community’s economic health, but the proposal addresses one of our most pressing community concerns – housing. Community input into these types of decisions is critical.”

A copy of the proposal is available today at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Anyone interested in learning more about the proposals can participate in any one of the following three sessions: