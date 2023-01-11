Feedback wanted by City of Kelowna for updates to Glenmore Recreation Park

Exciting updates are coming to Glenmore Recreation Park (GRP) and the City is providing residents with the opportunity to give their feedback on updating the concept design.

“The Glenmore Valley is a vibrant and dynamic neighbourhood, but as it does not yet have a Community Park, Glenmore Recreation Park will play a critical role,” says Melanie Steppuhn, Park and Landscape Planner. “As both a community-level and recreation-level park, it will accommodate active sports and events as well as community and wellness-based recreation to complement the existing park system, including other community recreation parks in Rutland, Mission and Parkinson Recreation Park.”

The Master Plan for GRP was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through to 2021. This included two sports fields, fenced off-leash dog park, a cricket pitch, a parking lot and a stormwater detention pond. Those phases completed approximately half the park. The remaining work includes an artificial turf field, sport courts, restoration of the Agricultural Land Reserve Buffer, a splash park, playground and other community park amenities.

The schematic design is anticipated for completion in 2023 after public engagement, and construction is planned for 2024. Public input with inform updates to the concept plan as well as help finalize the schematic design process.

Residents can take part in an online survey as well as two virtual workshops to ensure their feedback is heard. The two workshops will be separated into community amenities on January 25 from 6:30-8pm and recreation amenities, January 26 from 6:30-8pm. Attendees are welcome to attend one or both. Visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca to complete the survey February 5 as well as sign up for an workshop.