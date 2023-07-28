Feedway 500 Racing Weekend

Gordy Mannes Memorial / The Feedway 500 Racing Event: A Tribute to Racing Greatness



The motorsports community in the Okanagan region is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Gordy Mannes Memorial / The Feedway 500 racing event, set to take place on July 29th and 30th at the iconic Penticton Speedway. This two-day racing extravaganza promises to be a thrilling celebration of speed, skill, and the enduring legacy of Gordy Mannes, a true icon in the world of motorsports.



Gordy Mannes, whose contributions to the sport were unmatched, left an indelible mark on the hearts of racing enthusiasts. His passion for racing-inspired generations of drivers and fans alike. In honor of his memory and legacy, the organizers of the Gordy Mannes Memorial have put together a spectacular event that promises heart-pounding action and memorable moments for all in attendance.



Adding to the excitement, the event will see the return of former owner Johnny Antjes, whose love for racing is as infectious as ever. Johnny's presence is sure to elevate the racing experience, as he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a deep connection to the racing community. His passion for the sport is evident in his efforts to revive this beloved event and make it bigger and better than ever before. Hosting the only Flying Destruction event of the season is Johnny's brainchild, and the fans appreciate it.



Ingo Seibert, co-owner of the Penticton Speedway, expressed his enthusiasm for Johnny's return, saying, "We honor Gordy Mannes, whose contributions to motorsports in the Okanagan are unmatched. As we, along with Avion Motorsports, grow a hub of motorsports here, we know he would approve. The fans in the South Okanagan are loyal and have been very supportive of the track and the racing families here. This race is a signature Street Stock event, and we look forward to continuing the legacy from Gordy and Johnny."



The Gordy Mannes Memorial / The Feedway 500 promises an action-packed weekend for racing enthusiasts of all ages. Gates will open at 5:00 PM on both days, allowing plenty of time for attendees to soak in the atmosphere, try some food from the food trucks and enjoy the pre-race activities. The sound of rumbling engines will fill the air as drivers take to the track for Qualifying & Practice sessions until 7 PM, setting the stage for the main events.



On Saturday night, the exhilarating Feedway Flying Destruction event will take center stage. Fearless drivers will rev their engines and put their specially-prepared cars and trucks to the ultimate test. They will launch off a ramp, soaring through the air with breathtaking grace as they leap over an RV before skillfully landing on the other side. The crowd will be treated to a display of courage, precision, and a touch of daredevil spirit as these skilled drivers execute their gravity-defying stunts.



Sunday promises to be equally electrifying with the much-loved Hit to Pass Trailer Race. As the engines roar and the adrenaline surges, drivers will engage in a thrilling spectacle of strategy and vehicle maneuvering. The objective is simple - smash into each other's trailers in a daring display of skill and bravery, entertaining the audience with their daring moves and determination to outwit their opponents.



Throughout the weekend, fans will also be treated to heart-pounding Hornet and Street Stock racing. The RPR Heating and Air Conditioning Street Stocks with a 70 lap main event and Hornets with a 40 lap main on both days. The track will host some of the best drivers in the region, showcasing their talent and determination as they compete for victory.



The Gordy Mannes Memorial / The Feedway 500 is not just about high-speed racing; it's a family-friendly event that welcomes racing enthusiasts of all ages. Children under 10 can enjoy free entry to the event, and until 7 PM each night, they can participate in free face painting, adding to the excitement of the occasion.



The event's success wouldn't be possible without the generous support of The Feedway, a devoted sponsor that has played a pivotal role in bringing this thrilling racing event to life.



To secure your spot at the Penticton Speedway and experience the exhilarating Flying Destruction, Hit to Pass Trailer Race, Hornet, and Street Stock racing, grab your tickets now. Join the loyal racing community in the South Okanagan and be part of this extraordinary racing extravaganza.



About Penticton Speedway



Penticton Speedway is a renowned oval track racing venue situated in the heart of the Okanagan region. With a rich history of thrilling events and a commitment to providing top-tier racing entertainment, the speedway has become a favorite among racing enthusiasts and families alike. The Gordy Mannes Memorial / The Feedway 500 is a testament to the track's dedication to celebrating the sport and its legendary figures.