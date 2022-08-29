Feeling tired?

For the first time in two years, the popular Regional District of Central Okanagan unwanted tire drop-off returns next month.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic’s health and safety regulations.

With those in the past, residents are welcome to recycle any old, unused tires that may be a breeding ground for mosquitoes around their property.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and Tire Stewardship BC are again teaming up to provide a one-stop tire drop-off event for any old vehicle tires with or without rims.

Sunday, September 11

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Okanagan College

Parking lot #17 (off West Campus Road)

1000 KLO Road, Kelowna

When the event was last held in 2019, residents dropped off almost 1,200 old, unwanted tires which helped to curb mosquito breeding habitat! It only takes a few centimeters of water inside any old tires on your property to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae. By dropping off any unwanted tires, you will reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages BC’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers when they purchase tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills. For information on programs offered by Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca