Fence to be installed at Marshall Fields

Work will soon be underway on a new section of fencing at Marshall Fields, which once complete, will create distinct areas of the park for users to enjoy.

At its Regular Meeting of June 26, City Council directed Administration to install a fence that will run along the edge of the main irrigated areas near the baseball diamonds.

The 1.2m high galvanized metal chain link fence will connect with pre-existing fencing located near the parking area east of the diamonds, delineating between the off-leash dog park and public spectator areas of the baseball diamonds.

Vernon Minor Baseball has donated $10,000 toward the installation of the fence, with the City contributing up to $35,000 from the 2022 Unexpended Uncommitted Balance. The total cost to install the fence is not to exceed $45,000.