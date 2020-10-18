Fernando's Pub closing for winter

Local mexican dive bar Fernando's Pub will be closing temporarilly for the winter months.

They made the announcement in a post on Facebook yesterday.

"While not an easy decision, COVID-19 restrictions have hit the restaurant and entertainment industries especially hard, and although we support the provincial government’s public health orders, we believe it is the responsible choice for our business and community to shut our doors for now."

They will be back in the spring with new plans for outdoor seating and live music.

Fernando’s will be open until Saturday Oct. 24th, daily from 4pm-10pm