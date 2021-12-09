Festivals Kelowna already thinking New Years Eve

Following a pause in 2020 due to the Pandemic, Kelowna’s annual "Valley First New York New Years" celebration returns to Stuart Park from 5:00 – 9:00 pm on Friday, December 31st, 2021 to ring in an early New Year.

"We are so grateful to again be able to hold this fun, all ages event,” confirms Renata Mills, Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna. “After cancelling last year, and watching with baited breath into 2021 while we continued to be touch and go on the event front, this New Year’s Eve celebration is a way for our community to safely gather outdoors and return to activities we enjoy.”

With the goal of holding a fun yet safe celebration, Festivals Kelowna has made some changes to this year’s event including closing Water Street between the roundabouts to create a larger event space for people to circulate, extending the duration of the event to give families more choice of when to attend, cancelling use of the typically packed Kelowna Community Theatre indoor space, and eliminating activities where there is close personal contact such as face-painting.

Thanks to the generous support of the City of Kelowna and many returning sponsors, the event remains free to attend and will feature a variety of COVID-modified activities including skating on the outdoor ice rink, toss games and interactive demonstrations in the “Kid’s Snow Zone”, a photo booth courtesy of Telus, free glow sticks courtesy of the Downtown Kelowna Association and Valley First, as well as other goodies given out by the Valley First Street Team. Find all the clues from the Scavenger Hunt and win a free caricature by local cartoonist Marzio Manderioli, or learn to hula hoop or Hip Hop dance from the “Snow Stage”. To keep your belly full and energy up, there will be 4 food trucks onsite from 4:00 to 9:00 pm serving “glove friendly” portions of little donuts, Kettle cooked popcorn, hot dogs, smokies, fries, coffee, hot chocolate and more.

As ever, when skaters hit the rink they can groove to live musical performances from the Main Stage under The Bear starting at 5:00 pm. This year’s performers include former Montrealer and now Kelowna resident “Marianne La Brasseur” playing New Country and original hits at 5:00 pm, followed by Indie Rock band “The Nomads” at 6:00pm, one of Kelowna’s favourite rock bands “3/4 Crush” at 7:00 pm playing great Classic Rock covers, and Kelowna DJ “Hotel Zero” spinning dance and House tunes between sets. Kelowna’s “The Insiders” will cap the night’s performances with a Fleetwood Mac inspired set starting at 8pm. Bringing the celebration to a close, His Worship Mayor Basran will help countdown to the fireworks display at 9:00 pm and ring in an early New Year with Kelownanians. Shot from the North West point in City Park, the fireworks will be visible along the waterfront from The Sails to the Kelowna Yacht Club.

“It’s so great to be holding in-person events again. We can’t thank our partners enough for their tremendous support in helping make this community celebration possible, creating performance opportunities for local musicians and artists, and generally putting a smile back on people’s faces. Big props to Valley First, the City of Kelowna, Province of B.C., Kiwanis Club of Kelowna, the Downtown Kelowna Association, NHP Audio Visual, and Move Radio 101.5. We certainly couldn’t make this event happen without the help of these great corporate citizens and partners.” explains Ms. Mills.

For more information about the event visit www.festivalskelowna.com, the “Valley First New York New Years” event page on facebook, search hashtag #NYEKelowna on Insta, and tune into Move 101.5