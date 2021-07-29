Field hospital at the ready

Interior Health is monitoring wildfire activity and reminds the public to plan ahead for evacuation alerts, evacuations, and power loss.

Out of an abundance of caution, deployable alternate care sites (DACS) are being positioned in the north and south Okanagan.

These resources have been provided by Health Emergency Management BC and contain the supplies and equipment required to rapidly set-up a care site resembling a field hospital.

One DACS is being positioned at Summerland Seniors Village in Summerland and another is being positioned at the Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong, with St John Ambulance supporting the deployment process.

At this time, only the Summerland DACS will be unpacked which provides the supplies and equipment to care for approximately 40 people in case of emergency.

Proactive evacuations will continue for health-care clients, residents and patients impacted by evacuation alerts. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call: 1.877.442.2001.

Throughout Interior Health portable generators continue being positioned at key health care facilities to ensure the continuity of care in the event power is interrupted due to wildfire activity.