237 crosses are set up in Kelowna City's Park. As a visual memorial of those lost in war.

The names engraved on the Kelowna Cenotaph are included on the crosses.

Organizer Carol Eamer says there is one cross off on it's own.

"That represents the unknown solider," Eamer explains. "There were many who were killed overseas that we don't have names for, and they don't have a grave anywhere."

Set up of the memorial includes room for physical distancing.

The Field of Crosses is availalble to see 24 hours a day until November 12.