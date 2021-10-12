Field Road parking area closure

Press release:

The Field Road parking area at the south trailhead for Scenic Canyon Regional Park will be closed on Thursday for maintenance and repair work.

Visitors on foot will still be able to access the trail entrance and Mission Creek Greenway.

Please safely park along the shoulder, off the travelled portion of Field Road.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing.

You can visit rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.