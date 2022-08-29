Fiery Crash Closes Coquihalla Southbound

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed Monday due to a fatal crash.

In a statement, the RCMP said they were called to the scene around 6 a.m.

"According to early information, one semi rear-ended a second which was broken down on the highway," Cpl. Mike Halskov said in an email.

The driver of one truck is dead and the other is in serious condition, the statement continued.

Images from the scene shared on social media show a semi on fire and the apparent aftermath, with vehcle parts scattered across the road and the charred remains of one tractor trailer.

The highway was closed "due to the intense nature of the fire," Halskov said, adding the closure is expected to be "lengthy." The local fire department and the BC Wildfire Service have also been called in.

Drive BC warns that traffic will be stopped "intermittently" and advises drivers to detour by taking Highway 5A to Highway 3. Traffic is still getting through northbound on the Coquihalla but anyone travelling the route is being told to watch for crews and expect delays.