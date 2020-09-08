Fight Night

It is making the rounds on social media.

Video of two men fighting while at a stop light at the intersection of Highway 97 and Leathead Road.

Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy says the incident happened Friday night.

"Regardless of what happened, this is just never a good idea. You are looking at potential charges, possible civil liability issues and just general bad behaviour. You are putting yourself at risk by being out in traffic like that. You are putting everyone else around you are risk".

The video shows a motorcyclist and another man from a nearby vehicle throwing punches at one another.

"In this day and age, there are camera phones and dash cams and who know what else. so you are always on tape. It certainly helps us in criminal investigations", Noseworthy added.