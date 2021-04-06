Film crews choosing South Okanagan

The 2021 film and television production schedule keeps expanding with both new projects and new companies coming to film in the South Okanagan.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, comments, “It is exciting to have a new production company come to our region to film, it’s always good to be expanding our production company client base. And what we know is that once they come they keep coming back for all that this region has to offer: the extensive amenities,scenery, locations, weather, services and welcoming communities.”

Front Street Pictures will begin production in early April for Secrets of a Marine's Wife. The movie tells the true story of a young marine wife whose illicit affair ended in tragedy.

The film, starring Evan Roderick and André Anthony, will be shooting in Osoyoos, Cawston and Oliver.